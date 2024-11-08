Nicole Scherzinger Slammed For Comments On Russell Brand's Post Supporting Trump Win

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger is facing serious backlash after replying to Russell Brand’s Instagram post about Trump’s US election win.

The shamed comedian is pictured celebrating Trump’s win by holding up a MAGA-style red cap emblazoned with the words, “Make Jesus First Again.”

Advertisement

The evangelist and right-wing commentator also captioned the post “God Bless America.”

Nicole, who’s currently performing on Broadway in the US transfer of Jamie Lloyd’s Sunset Boulevard, enthusiastically asked ‘Where can I get this hat!?’ under the picture, alongside a prayer hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

Although the singer didn’t explicitly like the post nor has shared her political leanings, many Instagram users flocked to the comments section and to X (formerly Twitter) to share their disapproval.

Twitter taking away Tony Award nomination from Nicole Scherzinger pic.twitter.com/TYV100wLh9 — mizge (@mihailo____) November 8, 2024

Finding out Nicole Scherzinger is a Trump supporter and fan of Russel Brand has ruined my entire life actually pic.twitter.com/Ey81W0W9Ep — andrew (@and_rew_thom) November 8, 2024

Advertisement

My favourite comment on the Nicole Scherzinger situation pic.twitter.com/n2y9mqJiWL — 🌞 Katrina🌛 (@KatMarBax) November 7, 2024

Well the Best Actress Tony race just got a little less competitive pic.twitter.com/X7pPAPoyyY — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) November 7, 2024

Nicole has since deleted her comment.

Alongside her comment on Brand’s post, others have pointed out the problematic nature of engaging with the disgraced comedian himself, who was accused of “rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse” by five women in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 last year – claims which he has denied.

The fall out comes after a successful year for Nicole – she won rave reviews for her leading performance as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd’s reimagined revival of Sunset Boulevard.