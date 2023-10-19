Nigella Lawson And Taylor Swift Is The Crossover We Didn't Expect

Nigella Lawson and Taylor Swift Getty Images

Nigella Lawson couldn’t contain her surprise when she discovered that global sensation, Taylor Swift, is one of her biggest fans.

The American singer-songwriter, who dominated the box office this weekend with her sell-out The Eras Tour film, revealed in an interview that she has three go-to dishes in the kitchen and one of them is Nigella’s take on Mughlai Chicken.

In Elle’s 30 lessons she learned before 30, Taylor named dropped two British chef’s whose recipes she said she’ll be “making at dinner parties for life”.

The Shake It Off singer said: “I’ve always cooked a LOT, but I found three recipes I know I’ll be making at dinner parties for life: Ina Garten’s Real Meatballs and Spaghetti (I just use packaged bread crumbs and only ground beef for meat), Nigella Lawson’s Mughlai Chicken and Jamie Oliver’s Chicken Fajitas with Molė Sauce.”

She what now?

And link to the recipe https://t.co/nkrfThHHmu https://t.co/Ky51Z0kV7L — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) October 18, 2023

In response, Nigella took to X to share her surprise: “She what now?” Before, the chef shared a link to her now, world-famous recipe endorsed by the biggest female artist on the planet.

The other chefs to make Taylor’s list include her friend, Ina, who she has appeared with for Food Network Magazine in the past.

Meanwhile, Taylor famously did a charity collaboration with Jamie Oliver, back in 2014, when the duo worked on a parody of her hit song Shake It Off for Stand Up to Cancer.