Government Accused Of ‘Betraying’ Renters By Scrapping No-Fault Eviction Ban

The government has been accused of “betraying” private renters as a report suggested Liz Truss plans to bury plans to scrap no-fault evictions

Critics were quick to hit out at a report in The Times newspaper, detailing Tory plans to drastically reform housing regulations.

The paper reported that expected legislation prepared by former levelling up secretary Michael Gove to ban no-fault evictions could be shelved.

The 2019 Conservative manifesto promised to abolish no-fault evictions, where a landlord can end a tenancy without giving a reason.

The move would be the latest sign that Truss wants to push on with her own policy agenda, despite the perilous political atmosphere facing the new prime minister after her and the chancellor’s mini-budget backfired.

Baroness Alicia Kennedy, director of housing campaign group Generation Rent, tweeted: “Totally flabbergasted. The Conservatives commitment to abolish evictions for no reason was made after a consultation, at a general election, confirmed by two prime ministers at three Queen’s speeches – if this is true it is shameful.”

Matthew Pennycook, the party’s shadow housing minister, accused the Prime Minister of “betraying” private renters.

Other eye-catching proposals would include giving some developers an exemption from building affordable homes, as well as plans to scrap some environmental protections.

Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy tweeted on Monday: “They crashed the economy.

“It led to soaring mortgage rates, rents, energy bills and food prices.

“Their answer is less affordable housing.”

The Times reports that the new levelling up secretary Simon Clarke, a close ally of Truss, has written to the prime minister with a set of proposals intended to boost house-building and economic growth.

The paper said that a key measure of such a set of proposals would be a rise in the threshold at which affordable homes are required to be built in housing developments.