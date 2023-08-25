No Really – Doctors Seriously Don't Want You Peeing In The Shower

Peeing in the shower is harmless, right? Good for the environment, convenient, maybe even enjoyable for some people?

Well, according to one doctor, if you’re in the habit of peeing in the shower, now is the time to stop.

According to Doctor Teresa Irwin, a surgeon that provides educational content on incontinence and female health. peeing in the shower does have its benefits but if you do it regularly enough, it could become a ‘trigger’ for you.

This trigger is actually to do with sound. When you hear the sound of running water, your body could associate that with peeing and suddenly give you the urge to go to the loo, even if you previously didn’t need to.

Dangers of peeing in the shower

According to Health, there are two other key reasons to skip shower peeing. One is that if you pee in public showers (please don’t!), you could catch a UTI or even Staphylococcus aureas (MRSA) which can spread through urine and linger on shower floors. Lovely.

Also, peeing in the shower if you have female anatomy can lead to a weakening of your pelvic floor muscles. They say, “hovering over a toilet seat or standing up in the shower keeps the muscular wall of your bladder from relaxing. As a result, your bladder may not completely expel urine, weakening your pelvic floor.”

Dangers of holding in your pee