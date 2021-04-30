Sky Suspends Production On Work With Noel Clarke Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sky has announced it is suspending production on its work with Noel Clarke, following allegations of sexual misconduct made against the actor.
On Thursday evening, The Guardian published an article detailing accusations from 20 women who know and have worked with Clarke.
Clarke has denied all of these allegations.
Sky TV has said: “Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously.
“Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions.”
Vertigo Films – the production company behind Bulletproof, which Clarke co-created and stars in – also released a statement in the wake of the allegations.
“We are devastated to hear about these allegations and have launched an urgent investigation to find out if any apply to any Vertigo Films productions,” a spokesperson said.
“Our immediate concern is for any cast or crew who may have had a negative experience on set.
“We have robust procedures in place for reporting incidents, including the ability to raise issues anonymously. And while no issues have been flagged to us, we stand ready to support anyone who has had a negative experience on the show and encourage you to come forward with confidence. Effective immediately, Noel Clarke is removed from any Vertigo Films production.”
Denying the misconduct allegations levelled against him, Clarke previously said in a statement: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.
“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”
Bafta previously announced that it was suspending Clarke’s membership and outstanding British contribution to cinema award, which he was handed earlier this month, until further notice.
A representative said: “In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, Bafta has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice.”
Management and production company 42 M&P said it stopped representing Clarke earlier this month.
A spokesperson said: “Noel Clarke was a client of 42M&P until April this year but the company no longer represents him.”
Clarke wrote and starred in the acclaimed film trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood, and directed two of them.