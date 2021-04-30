Sky Suspends Production On Work With Noel Clarke Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sky has announced it is suspending production on its work with Noel Clarke, following allegations of sexual misconduct made against the actor. On Thursday evening, The Guardian published an article detailing accusations from 20 women who know and have worked with Clarke. Clarke has denied all of these allegations. Sky TV has said: “Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously. “Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions.”

Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images Noel Clarke pictured at the Baftas in 2019

Vertigo Films – the production company behind Bulletproof, which Clarke co-created and stars in – also released a statement in the wake of the allegations. “We are devastated to hear about these allegations and have launched an urgent investigation to find out if any apply to any Vertigo Films productions,” a spokesperson said. “Our immediate concern is for any cast or crew who may have had a negative experience on set. “We have robust procedures in place for reporting incidents, including the ability to raise issues anonymously. And while no issues have been flagged to us, we stand ready to support anyone who has had a negative experience on the show and encourage you to come forward with confidence. Effective immediately, Noel Clarke is removed from any Vertigo Films production.”

Sky Noel Clarke on the set of Bulletproof