LIFESTYLE

Quitting Booze? We Tried Non-Alcoholic Drinks To Find The Best

Many people are keeping off booze this month, and some don't touch the stuff any time of the year. Whether sobriety is a temporary thing or a lifestyle choice, more and more people are looking for alcohol-free alternatives. We tried a selection from Ocado, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Dry Drinker to see how they measure up.