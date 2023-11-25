LOADING ERROR LOADING

North West didn’t hold back while critiquing mom Kim Kardashian’s dress for the 2023 Met Gala.

West’s brutal feedback was captured in a clip from this week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” in which the then-9-year-old tells her mom her pearly couture ensemble looks cheap.

The tween offered her reality star mom and fashion designer Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of Schiaparelli, some notes during a fitting the night before this year’s gala, which took place on May 1.

Advertisement

After Roseberry told North, “I heard you were into the look,” she replied with an aloof, “Yeah, well, it could be just a little better.”

“There’s way too much gaps in the pearls,” she explained. “It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped. ... The pearls look fake.”

Kim Kardashian's daughter wasn't the biggest fan of her look for the 2023 Met Gala, seen here in May. MEGA via Getty Images

Kardashian tried to get her daughter on board, telling her that they were using “very expensive” material and that she needed “a lesson on pearls.”

Advertisement

“I like the pearls. I just don’t like that it looks like from the Dollar Store,” North bit back, calling the look too “beachy.”

Rosenberry appeared aghast as he chugged water and let the young fashionista’s criticism sink in.

Calling North’s comments his “worst nightmare come to life,” the designer said, “It’s like I’m being ‘Punk’d’ the night before the Met. Getting read for filth by a 9-year-old.”

Though North wasn’t sold on her mom’s look, she had much harsher things to say about Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.