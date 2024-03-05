'Not A Good Day For The Country': Tory Minister Condemns George Galloway's Re-Election

ID PASS HAS BEEN PIXELATED BY PA PICTURE DESK Newly elected MP for Rochdale, George Galloway, with his wife Putri Gayatri Pertiwi, speaks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London after he was sworn in following his victory in the Rochdale by-election last week. Picture date: Monday March 4, 2024. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images) Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

A Tory minister has said George Galloway’s re-election as an MP is “not a good day for the country” and vowed to blank him is he sees him in parliament.

Greg Hands said the new MP for Rochdale was “somebody who has an extremist view of the world and is not somebody that I engage with”.

His comments came a day after Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Britain, was sworn in as an MP for the fourth time following his stunning by-election victory last week.

Asked for his views on the veteran firebrand’s return on Sky News this morning, trade minister Hands said: “I think it’s not a good day for the country, it’s not a good day for anybody.

“I’ve been an MP now for 19 years and I’ve seen George Galloway now represent three different constituencies. Each time he’s let down those constituents and not been re-elected.”

Presenter Kay Burley asked him: “If you saw George Galloway in the tea rooms or in the corridor, what would you say to him?”

Hands replied: “Well I’m not on speaking terms with George Galloway. I never have been. We were MPs twice together and I think he’s somebody who has an extremist view of the world and is not somebody that I engage with.”

Speaking ahead of his return to parliament yesterday, Galloway made clear that he was not coming back to make friends.