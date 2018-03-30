I love a well-made hot cross bun but I haven’t had much time this week, so if you find yourself in a similar position, you might like this fruity, spiced soda bread. It’ll feed a lot more people than a bag of HCBs from the shop.

The raising agent is baking powder, so there’s no hanging around waiting for dough to rise, which if you’re trying to cram this into an already over-crowded evening before the house fills with (naturally, much loved) family for Easter, that’s something of a bonus.

It takes a while to cook but it doesn’t need coddling while it does so. You can slope off and make dinner, have a bath, pour yourself a large glass of something ... just remember to set a timer.

Adjust the amount of sugar to your personal taste. I prefer it with the smaller amount but those with a sweeter tooth might find that a bit worthy.

You will need a large loaf tin, as this mixture is runnier than most soda breads.

Happy Easter!

Sweet and Spicy Soda Bread (makes one large loaf)