Not Seen Your Friends In Ages? Turns Out We All Feel The Same

Feel like you’re chained to group chats but rarely ever seeing your friends? You’re not the only one. According to new research conducted by The Ice Co, Brits are increasingly relying on instant messaging to connect with their friends and family instead of seeing them face to face.

There are many potential reasons for this, of course, but one that was highlighted in the research was the cost of living crisis. According to a third of respondents, the financial crisis that the UK is currently experiencing is affecting their social lives. As many of us find ourselves tightening our budgets, we’re visiting cafés and bars less and losing crucial opportunities for in-person connection.

Another factor worth considering is that the Covid-19 pandemic caused a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide – both of which can cause “self-induced isolation”.

We’re Even Sharing Big Life Moments Via Instant Messaging

Even when it comes to big life moments like engagements or pregnancies, we’re relying on social media and text messaging to tell our loved ones the life changing news. One in six respondents said that they’d tell friends and family about getting engaged via text and 11% of respondents said that they’d even text to announce a pregnancy to loved ones.

A further one in seven respondents said they would ask their friends and family to be a bridesmaid/groomsman via text message.

While this may seem strange to some, what’s more concerning is how much we’re avoiding communication all together. 56% of respondents have actively ignored calls from friends and family – something that can lead to depressive episodes.

Lucy Redman, head of marketing at The Ice Co, said: “Catching up with friends and family is so important for our wellbeing, but so many of us are relying on text messages to have important conversations rather than picking up the phone – or even better, meeting face to face over a drink!”

Face To Face Communication Is Vital For Our Wellbeing

While instant messaging conversations can be convenient and feel efficient, they are no replacement for real-world connections with our loved ones.

A study conducted in 2021 revealed that humans can’t meet all of their social needs online, as face-to-face contact remained the only form of communication that was associated with higher levels of wellbeing.