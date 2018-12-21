Number Of Women Recalled To Prison More Than Doubles Since Government Reforms Introduced

The number of women ex-prisoners who have been sent back to jail for breaching probation rules has more than doubled in three years.

More than 1,700 women across England and Wales were recalled to prison last year, after government reforms were introduced in 2015 to provide 12-month rehabilitation on release for people who serve short sentences.

The Prison Reform Trust (PRT), who released the figures, say women are being “trapped in the justice system”.

Most women returned within days of being released despite the government measures, which were introduced to help short-term inmates rebuild their lives.

This is compared to 22% more men being recalled last year under the measures, which the PRT say are making things worse.