LIFESTYLE

NYPD Find English Couple's Lost Engagement Ring Down A Sewer

When Englishman John Drennan proposed to girlfriend Danielle Anthon in Central Park, he didn’t know the ring would be down a dirty New York sewer grate hours later. While the pair had tried to reach into the grate and retrieve the ring, they had to leave New York the following day, leaving the ring behind. Little did they know the New York Police Department had managed to rescue the ring the following day, but didn’t know how to get it back to them. After the NYPD asked for help on Twitter, the lucky couple finally found out their ring had been saved, sending their thanks from across the pond.