O2 Should Donate Refunds From Data Outage To Charity, Says Comedian

One O2 customer came up with an interesting way for the phone company to make up for its mass data outage last week.

On Thursday, O2 customers were unable to use their mobile phone data due to an expired software certification through its supplier Ericsson. Over the weekend, O2 sent customers a text message apologising for the issue, which said: “You’ll receive a credit for two days of your monthly airtime subscription charges by the end of January.”

Comedian Angela Barnes, who’s appeared on both ‘Mock The Week’ and an upcoming episode of ‘Just A Minute’, took to Twitter to ask whether her ‘refund’ could be given to charity instead. “Hi @O2 I’m a customer and I’d prefer to donate my outage refund to charity,” she wrote.

“I reckon if even just 1 million of the 32 million customers you are having to refund were up for that, something really good could come out of what happened. So how do we make that happen please?”