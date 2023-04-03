Oh Good – None Of Us Are Washing Our Bras Enough

Flavia Stan / 500px via Getty Images

How often do you wash your bra? We promise we’re asking for a friend...

It turns out it’s a question a whole lot of us are Googling – according to lingerie experts at Lounge searches for it are up 400%.

Fortunately for us, they’re on hand to answer the burning bra question for us, but be warned, the answer may shock you.

According to the pros, the frequency at which you should clean your bra completely depends on how active you are.

For example, if you’ve been working out and sweating your bra will need washing. If you’ve simply spent the day sitting in the office, generally, you can re-wear your bra two or three times before washing it.

Let us repeat that, TWO OR THREE TIMES. Phew, we’d better put a wash on.

The experts at Lounge also dived into our other most Googled bra questions to myth bust (pun very much intended) and clarify what we should be doing with them.

What are the effects of wearing a tight bra?

If your bra is too tight, it doesn’t fit you properly. Wearing a bra that is too small can put pressure on your back and ribs, it can also dig into your skin leaving marks, and will just all around be an uncomfortable experience. Chafing, rubbing, and potential skin abrasions are all possibilities if you wear a bra that is too tight and your breasts will not be properly supported.

Does wearing a bra prevent breast growth?

In short, no a bra will not prevent breast growth. The size of your breasts is genetic and wearing (or not wearing) a bra will not change this. However, it is important to wear a bra that supports you properly, no matter your size.

Does wearing a bra to sleep cause sagging?

Sleeping in a bra will not cause sagging, nor will not wearing one. There are many myths about what will and won’t cause breasts to sag but it is important to remember that depending on the size and shape of your breasts sagging cannot be helped and is certainly not a bad thing. In fact, most people’s breasts sag down because of a thing called gravity.

Should you sleep in a bra?