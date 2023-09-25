Oh Good – This Major UK Flight Route To A Popular Holiday Destination Has Been Scrapped

Evgeni Dinev Photography via Getty Images

EasyJet has confirmed it will no longer be flying between Gatwick Airport and Volos, Greece, starting next summer.

The budget airline, who’ve flown the route since 2018 (offering two sets of flights each week in the high season) have decided to stop the sale of said flights even though Volos is Greece’s 13th largest city, and is particularly popular with tourists due to its location.

The city is based at the foot of the Pelion peninsula, near to tourist hotspots: Athens and Thessaloniki. It’s also ideal if you’re a Mamma Mia fan as it’s very easy to get to two filming locations of the films from Volos; Skiathos and Skopelos.

Going forward…

If you’re scheduled to be travelling to Volos sometime soon, have no fear. EasyJet confirmed it wouldn’t be cancelling any scheduled flights, but won’t be adding any new flights next year.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “Following a review of the route, we can confirm that flights between London Gatwick and Volos in Greece won’t be going on sale beyond this summer.”

“We concentrate our efforts on maintaining and developing routes which prove most popular with customers, focusing on offering routes with the greatest demand,” they explained. “

We continue to offer customers in the UK, 13 Greek destinations and provide more seats from the UK than any other airline to this popular Mediterranean region.”

This travel news comes after Volos, Skiathos and the rest of the Pelion region were hit by severe flash floods earlier this month.