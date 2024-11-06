Suddenly Found Yourself In Desperate Need Of Something Calming? Olivia Colman Might Have The Answer

Olivia Colman at the premiere of Paddington In Peru via Associated Press

If certain news events have left you in desperate need of something calming, we think we might have something of interest to you.

On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that Oscar winner Olivia Colman is the latest star to take the lead in one of CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories.

Now, we know what you’re thinking, and yes, CBeebies is, of course, primarily aimed at a pre-school audience.

On Friday, the Paddington In Peru star will be reading out Julia Donaldson The Gruffalo’s Child – and given just how many of us are going to be in need of some cosy escapism this week, we reckon it won’t just be CBeebies’ regular audience of under-sixes tuning in.

“I have loved CBeebies Bedtime Stories with my children over the years, I was so excited to be able to read one,” Olivia enthused. “I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.”

CBeebies Bedtime Stories editor Claire Taylor told GQ in July that the “element of surprise” is what helps make the celebrity specials such a success, pointing out: “We play to a dual audience, to parents and children.”

So there you have it – no shame if you find yourself watching Olivia on repeat when you feel you most need it…