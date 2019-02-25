ENTERTAINMENT

Olivia Colman Wins An Oscar And Our Hearts

In a heartfelt and hilarious speech, first-time nominee Olivia Colman reminded us that standing on stage with an Oscar in her hands was a far cry from her days of being a cleaner. It was the only Oscar “The Favourite” nabbed on the night, with “Bohemian Rhapsody” taking home four awards, including Best Actor for Rami Malek. “The Green Book” won Best Picture, with Mahershala Ali picking up Best Supporting Actor. Regina King won Best Supporting Actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper won Best Song for “Shallow” as well as wowing the crowds with an emotional performance.