Olivia Newton-John Assures Fans: 'Rumours Of My Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated'

Olivia Newton-John has assured fans that she’s “doing great”, following false reports that she had just weeks to live.
It was revealed last year the ‘Grease’ actress had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time, with reports earlier this week suggesting her condition had dramatically worsened.
However, in a video she posted on her Twitter page, she was quick to insist that this was not the case.
“Happy new year, everyone!” she cheerfully told fans in the video. “It’s Olivia Newton-John and I just want to say that the rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote.
“I’m doing great, and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible. Thank you all for your wonderful love and support, for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.”
Her social media manager previously told The Herald Sun, when asked about the reports of her ill health: “We have stated over and over again publicly she’s feeling better. People just seem to want to believe some dramatic turn.”
Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, which returned in 2013.
She has repeatedly spoken about how the use of medical marijuana, grown by her husband John Easterling, has aided her recovery.
She said back in 2017: “It really is a magical miracle plant. There have been a lot of women who have had recurrences and continue on with their lives to be old ladies. That’s my vision.”
She added at the time: “I’ve had and I’m having an amazing life so I have no complaints. Everyone goes through something.
“We all have something we need to go through in life and this has been my challenge.’’