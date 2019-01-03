Olivia Newton-John Assures Fans: 'Rumours Of My Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated'

Olivia Newton-John has assured fans that she’s “doing great”, following false reports that she had just weeks to live. It was revealed last year the ‘Grease’ actress had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time, with reports earlier this week suggesting her condition had dramatically worsened. However, in a video she posted on her Twitter page, she was quick to insist that this was not the case.

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock Olivia Newton-John

“Happy new year, everyone!” she cheerfully told fans in the video. “It’s Olivia Newton-John and I just want to say that the rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote. “I’m doing great, and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible. Thank you all for your wonderful love and support, for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.”

