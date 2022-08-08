Olivia Newton-John pictured in 2018 Naomi Rahim via Getty Images

Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73.

Olivia’s husband John Easterling announced that the Grease star had died “peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California” on Monday morning, with her loved ones around her.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” John’s statement read. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

The British-born Australian-raised star was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time in 2017, after she was previously cured of the disease in 1992 and 2013.

Olivia began her performing career as a teenager in Australia, and released her first solo album If Not For You in 1971.

Three years later, she represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest with the song Long Live Love, the same year ABBA won with Waterloo.

Her other hits include I Honestly Love You, which was awarded Record Of The Year at the Grammys in 1974, Physical, which was at the centre of a media storm upon its 1981 release due to its provocative music video, and Twist Of Fate.

However, to many, Olivia will forever be best known for her performance as Sandy Olsson in the big-screen adaptation of Grease.

In the 1978 movie musical, she shared the screen with John Travolta and performed on numbers including Summer Nights, Hopelessly Devoted To You, You’re The One That I Want and We Go Together.

Olivia on the set of Grease in 1978 with John Travolta Paramount Pictures via Getty Images

After the mammoth success of Grease, which remains hugely popular to this day, Olivia appeared in the musical fantasy film Xanadu, teaming up with the Electric Light Orchestra for its soundtrack.

Olivia is also known for her activism for animal rights and the environment, as well as raising awareness of breast cancer.

In 2020, Olivia was given a damehood in the for services to charity, cancer research and entertainment in the Queen’s New Year Honours.

She is survived by her husband John and daughter Chloe, whose father is Olivia’s first husband, the actor and dancer Matt Lattanzi.