Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Everything We Know – And Don't Know – So Far

Tributes left in Liverpool where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

The shooting that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel on Monday night shocked the country.

Days later, there’s still plenty we don’t know. Here’s what has been reported so far.

What we know

Monday night

Olivia was shot while her mother Cheryl Korbel struggled against two men near the entry door of her Liverpool home on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot.

Korbel, 46, had opened the door to see what the noise was outside her house at approximately 10pm, when a person forced his way into her home in a bid to escape the gunman.

The shooter, who was masked and held a handgun, has been described as a 5ft 7 man of slim build, who was wearing a black padded jacket, black balaclava and black gloves.

Olivia was then fatally shot. Her mother was shot in the wrist by the same bullet when she tried to shut the door.

The man with the gun fired twice more into the house, and one of those shots hit the other man in the upper body.

This injured figure was then driven away in a black Audi and dropped off at nearby hospital while Olivia and her mother were still in their home.

This car has since been seized by the police.

Officers soon arrived at the scene of the crime, and took Olivia to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

Her mother was taken to another hospital by paramedics, and is still recovering.

9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her home - the place that she should feel safest.



Words cannot describe this abhorrent act of evil.



Liverpool has a history of strength & solidarity. We must work together to bring those responsible for this atrocity to justice. pic.twitter.com/shBonxRbfN — Joanne Anderson (@MayorLpool) August 23, 2022

Arrests

The man who first ran into Olivia’s home before being shot and injured himself has been named as Joseph Nee, a convicted burglar.

Merseyside Police say he is the intended target of the shooting. He is now being detained in hospital on prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

He was sent to prison in 2018 for 45 months after admitting to two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified, according to local newspaper Liverpool Echo.

Nee, 35, is to be interviewed by the Merseyside Police in connection with Olivia’s death. As of Wednesday, he is stable in hospital.

Police believe he did not have any links to the family who were under attack.

He was arrested after police officers were given the same name by two different sources.

Nee will now be recalled to prison to serve the rest of his licence (this is when prisoners can be released once they have served part of their sentence).

This is the man chased and shot by the gunman who murdered Liverpool schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Joseph Nee (35) is now under arrest for breaking the conditions of his release from prison. He'll be questioned about events leading up to Olivia's murder. https://t.co/vjg0ehT8MV pic.twitter.com/7vVt5qaOJQ — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) August 24, 2022

Merseyside Police’s detective chief superintendent Mark Kameen said officers were “absolutely dedicated” to looking into Olivia’s death.

“In effect, Merseyside Police [is] baring its teeth. We’re proactive, we’re hard-edged and we’ll take the fight to the criminal.”

He said the force is continuing to look into Olivia’s murder, and said: ”[This] was not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent.

“It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account.

“If you saw, heard, captured or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously and we will continue to act.” Police have been conducting house to house enquiries and looking at CCTV for leads. “We are receiving CCTV, we are receiving names, we are receiving information,” Kameen said. “I cannot go into any details around those names.” Police are calling on Liverpool’s “criminal fraternity” to declare who killed Olivia.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson have tweeted in support of Olivia’s family and called for the public to come forward if they have any information.

My thoughts are with Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family and the people of Liverpool following this horrific, senseless shooting.



This is an unimaginable tragedy and we will ensure @MerseyPolice get whatever they need to catch those responsible and secure justice for Olivia. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 23, 2022

