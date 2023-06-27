Olivia Rodrigo Says Second Album Will Reflect 'Good Old Fashioned Teen Angst'

Olivia Rodrigo at the Met Gala last month Mike Coppola via Getty Images

More than two years after Drivers License catapulted her to pop superstardom, Olivia Rodrigo is back with new music on the way.

The three-time Grammy winner announced on social media on Monday that Guts, her hotly-anticipated second album, will be released on 8 September.

The album will feature her new single Vampire, which is due out this Friday.

“I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth,” Olivia, who turned 20 in February, wrote in a note to fans.

“A year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness and good old fashioned teen angst.”

She went on to add: “I cannot express how excited I am to embark on this new chapter of my life with you guys.”

Olivia was best known as one of the principal stars of Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series when she unveiled her breakout single, Drivers License, in January 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The song, which Olivia co-wrote with musician Daniel Nigro, became a global smash, fuelled by heated speculation that its lyrics were inspired by the singer’s behind-the-scenes romance with her Disney+ co-star Joshua Bassett and their subsequent breakup.

About five months after the release of Drivers License, Olivia unveiled her debut solo album, Sour. The album also featured the hits Deja Vu and Good 4 U, and went on to become the longest-running debut album of the 21st century so far on the Billboard 200 chart, selling more than 4 million copies.

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Olivia emerged triumphant, winningthree out of her seven nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The success of Sour made Olivia a top concert draw as well as a sought-out collaborator among some of music’s most beloved stars.

