This Epic Clip Of Olivia Rodrigo And Chappell Roan's Surprise Performance Has Us All Hot To Go

Olivia Rodrigo has been on her Guts world tour for six months now, during which time she’s had support from amazing opening acts such as Remi Wolf, PinkPantheress and Chappell Roan.
The iconic tour has seen the Bad Idea Right? singer travel throughout Europe and Canada, as well as two legs in the States.
The second leg of the Guts tour finished on Tuesday night and to celebrate, Olivia brought back Chappell Roan for a performance of the anthemic Hot To Go!
Introducing Chappell on stage, Olivia said: “I think she is one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists i’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting.
“And I’m so excited because she is going to sing one of my favorite songs of all time with me tonight.”
Fans are, as you can probably imagine, obsessed.
Over on X (formerly Twitter), people have been sharing their excited reactions to the surprise appearance:
Some people who didn’t attend the show understandably couldn’t pretend to be happy for the audience:
The two stars even recreated the “I hope she plays...” trend from TikTok to mark the occasion.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts world tour will continue across Asia and Australia over the next couple of months before coming to a close on 22 October.