This Epic Clip Of Olivia Rodrigo And Chappell Roan's Surprise Performance Has Us All Hot To Go

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan On Stage At the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California Concert Leaks @ConcertLeaks

Olivia Rodrigo has been on her Guts world tour for six months now, during which time she’s had support from amazing opening acts such as Remi Wolf, PinkPantheress and Chappell Roan.

The iconic tour has seen the Bad Idea Right? singer travel throughout Europe and Canada, as well as two legs in the States.

Advertisement

The second leg of the Guts tour finished on Tuesday night and to celebrate, Olivia brought back Chappell Roan for a performance of the anthemic Hot To Go!

Introducing Chappell on stage, Olivia said: “I think she is one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists i’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting.

“And I’m so excited because she is going to sing one of my favorite songs of all time with me tonight.”

Fans are, as you can probably imagine, obsessed.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), people have been sharing their excited reactions to the surprise appearance:

Advertisement

Y’all… Chappell Roan just showed up to perform with Olivia Rodrigo and this crowd has collectively lost its mind. pic.twitter.com/5QCBWBxnRH — Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) August 21, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo brings out Chappell Roan in Los Angeles tonight! 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/90qWlZfJNk — Dani | i'm rwylm | (@ReyleenT) August 21, 2024

It’s insane how chappell roan went from opening for olivia to being a special guest on the very same tour… she really is a pop superstar



pic.twitter.com/6GNLvGXrih — miguel (@cowboyinwoods13) August 21, 2024

the super graphic ultra modern girls they’ve always been. we love u, @ChappellRoan!!! pic.twitter.com/OM47qBXYRT — olivia’s livies 💋 (@LiviesHQ) August 21, 2024

OH MY GOD CHAPPELL ROAN AT OLIVIA RODRIGO IN LA pic.twitter.com/kD6faLb5iC — Princess of JENovia (@gingergiraffe14) August 21, 2024

Advertisement

Saw Chappell Roan at the Olivia Rodrigo concert tonight and my heart actually stopped. RIP to me — stoobs (@thejstoobs) August 21, 2024

Some people who didn’t attend the show understandably couldn’t pretend to be happy for the audience:

i don’t care if chappell roan coming on stage to sing hot to go with olivia rodrigo happened to you it should’ve happened to me instead — lyss 🧸 (@teenagelace) August 21, 2024

what do you mean chappell roan and olivia rodrigo performed together and i wasn’t there? pic.twitter.com/DNAkFwthlb — emmie ★ (@urgutsoncamera) August 21, 2024

WHY DIDNT CHAPPELL COME OUT ST MY SHOW IVE NEVER BEEN MORE JEALOUS — oaf (@oaf1114) August 21, 2024

The two stars even recreated the “I hope she plays...” trend from TikTok to mark the occasion.

📲| Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo recreate the “I hope she plays…” trend in new TikTok video. pic.twitter.com/zS9RuCftZm — Chappell Roan Now (@ChappellRoanNow) August 21, 2024

Advertisement