Good 4 Paramore: Olivia Rodrigo Officially Gives Band Credit After Accusations Of Copying

Whether she’s paying tribute to her pop predecessor Taylor Swift, doing her best Jennifer’s Body cosplay or pissing off Courtney Love, it’s clear that Olivia Rodrigo isn’t afraid of a good reference. But the singer’s panache for making old things feel new again has irked some fans (did she ever send those flowers, by the way?) ― especially when it comes to the similarities between her smash single Good 4 U and Paramore’s triple-platinum track from 2007, Misery Business. Upon the song’s debut in May, listeners almost immediately drew comparisons to Paramore’s pop punk-tinged sound. Creators flooded the internet with mashups uniting the two songs into one epic, cross-generational breakup anthem. Now, months after the release of her debut album Sour, Olivia’s team has retroactively credited Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams and former guitarist Josh Farro as songwriters on Good 4 U, according to Variety.

Hayley and Josh are now listed alongside Rodrigo and producer-songwriter Daniel Nigro on the website of the American Society of Composers, Authours and Publishers for Good 4 U, Billboard noted. A source told Billboard that Olivia’s and Paramore’s teams had communicated about the track before it was released. The Paramore frontwoman appeared to react to the update via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, resharing a post from the band’s publisher that read: “A huge shoutout to our writers Hayley Williams & Joshua Farro.” “Our publisher is wildin rn,” Hayley wrote on Instagram.

Instagram Hayley Williams