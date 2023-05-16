Olivia Wilde Just Wore A Wedding Dress To Her Friends' Wedding

Olivia Wilde has never been one to adhere to conventional fashion, and that includes her style choices for weddings.

The Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling director was among the 200 guests who attended Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown’s nuptials in Napa Valley, California, over the weekend. True to form, she went against the grain, opting to wear what she described as a “wedding dress” for the occasion.

The dress in question was an ivory gown by designer Nili Lotan. While revealing her unconventional look on social media, Wilde made it clear that she was aware she was breaking a well-established wedding etiquette taboo ― but said she had a reason for doing so.

“Wore a wedding dress to a wedding so I could make a joke about it in my toast,” she quipped on her Instagram Story.

Olivia at her friend Jordan Brown’s wedding recently ! pic.twitter.com/nrlSXQ2XeN — Olivia Wilde Daily 🎥 (@wilde_daily) May 15, 2023

As many wedding experts will attest, it’s generally considered a major faux pas for a wedding guest to wear white, specifically as it can upstage the newlyweds. This rule is also assumed to include outfits in blush, cream and champagne fabrics, as these shades may appear white in photographs.

But Wilde said that neither Brown nor Underwood had an issue with her ensemble. “The grooms approved,” she wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with People published on Sunday, Underwood said he and Brown aimed “to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like,” especially since it would be the first same-sex union for many of their guests.

The former Bachelor began dating Brown, a Los Angeles-based political strategist, shortly after he came out publicly as gay in April 2021.

The two men got engaged sometime around Underwood’s 30th birthday on January 26, 2022.