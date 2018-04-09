‘Hamilton’ was the big winner at Sunday (8 April) night’s Olivier Awards, as the hip-hop musical took home seven gongs.
The production, which opened in the West End in December 2017, triumphed in categories including the Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical.
Composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire were also awarded the Outstanding Achievement in Music accolade.
Sadly, ‘Hamilton’ missed out on breaking the record for the most Olivier Award wins for one production, and that title remains safely in the hands of ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ and ‘Hairspray’, who previously won 11 each.
Other winners at Sunday’s Royal Albert Hall ceremony included ‘The Ferryman’, which was named Best New Play and ‘Angels In America’, which scooped the Best Revival Prize.
See the full list of winners below…
AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY
‘The Ferryman’ at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre and Gielgud Theatre
BEST NEW COMEDY
‘Labour Of Love’ at Noël Coward Theatre
BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION
‘Flight Pattern’ by Crystal Pite for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE
Francesca Velicu for her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s ‘Le Sacre Du Printemps’ at Sadler’s Wells
BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY
‘Dick Whittington’ at London Palladium
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Vicki Mortimer for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre – Olivier
DELTA LIVE AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN
Nevin Steinberg for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Bertie Carvel for ‘Ink’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Denise Gough for ‘Angels In America’ at National Theatre – Lyttelton
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE
‘Killology’ at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre, a co-production with Sherman Theatre Cardiff
BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN
Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for ‘An American In Paris’ at Dominion Theatre
WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Howell Binkley for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre
BEST ACTOR
Bryan Cranston for ‘Network’ at National Theatre – Lyttelton
BEST ACTRESS
Laura Donnelly for ‘The Ferryman’ at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre and Gielgud Theatre
BEST DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes for ‘The Ferryman’ at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre and Gielgud Theatre
BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION
‘Semiramide’ at Royal Opera House
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA
Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for their performances in ‘Semiramide’ at Royal Opera House
BEST REVIVAL
‘Angels In America’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC
‘Hamilton’ - Composer-Lyricist: Lin-Manuel Miranda; Orchestrator: Alex Lacamoire at Victoria Palace Theatre
BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER
Andy Blankenbuehler for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
‘Follies’ at National Theatre - Olivier
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Michael Jibson for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Sheila Atim for ‘Girl From The North Country’ at The Old Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Shirley Henderson for ‘Girl From The North Country’ at The Old Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Giles Terera for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre
MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL
‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre
SPECIAL AWARD
David Lan