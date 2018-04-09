All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/04/2018 08:32 BST

    Olivier Awards 2018: ‘Hamilton’ Dominates Winners List With Seven Gongs

    🏆🏆🏆

    ‘Hamilton’ was the big winner at Sunday (8 April) night’s Olivier Awards, as the hip-hop musical took home seven gongs.

    The production, which opened in the West End in December 2017, triumphed in categories including the Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    Members of the 'Hamilton' cast also performed on the night 

    Composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire were also awarded the Outstanding Achievement in Music accolade.

    Sadly, ‘Hamilton’ missed out on breaking the record for the most Olivier Award wins for one production, and that title remains safely in the hands of ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ and ‘Hairspray’, who previously won 11 each.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    The cast hit the red carpet 

    Other winners at Sunday’s Royal Albert Hall ceremony included ‘The Ferryman’, which was named Best New Play and ‘Angels In America’, which scooped the Best Revival Prize.

    See the full list of winners below…

    AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY

    ‘The Ferryman’ at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre and Gielgud Theatre

    BEST NEW COMEDY

    ‘Labour Of Love’ at Noël Coward Theatre

    BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

    ‘Flight Pattern’ by Crystal Pite for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House

    OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

    Francesca Velicu for her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s ‘Le Sacre Du Printemps’ at Sadler’s Wells

    BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY

    ‘Dick Whittington’ at London Palladium

    BEST COSTUME DESIGN

    Vicki Mortimer for ‘Follies’ at National Theatre – Olivier

    DELTA LIVE AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN

    Nevin Steinberg for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre

    BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

    Bertie Carvel for ‘Ink’ at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

    BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

    Denise Gough for ‘Angels In America’ at National Theatre – Lyttelton

    OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE

    ‘Killology’ at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre, a co-production with Sherman Theatre Cardiff

    BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

    Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for ‘An American In Paris’ at Dominion Theatre

    WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

    Howell Binkley for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre

    BEST ACTOR

    Bryan Cranston for ‘Network’ at National Theatre – Lyttelton

    BEST ACTRESS

    Laura Donnelly for ‘The Ferryman’ at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre and Gielgud Theatre

    BEST DIRECTOR

    Sam Mendes for ‘The Ferryman’ at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre and Gielgud Theatre

    BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

    ‘Semiramide’ at Royal Opera House

    OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

    Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for their performances in ‘Semiramide’ at Royal Opera House

    BEST REVIVAL

    ‘Angels In America’ at National Theatre - Lyttelton

    OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC

    ‘Hamilton’ - Composer-Lyricist: Lin-Manuel Miranda; Orchestrator: Alex Lacamoire at Victoria Palace Theatre

    BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER

    Andy Blankenbuehler for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

    MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

    ‘Follies’ at National Theatre - Olivier

    BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

    Michael Jibson for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre

    BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

    Sheila Atim for ‘Girl From The North Country’ at The Old Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre

    BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

    Shirley Henderson for ‘Girl From The North Country’ at The Old Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre

    BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

    Giles Terera for ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre

    MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

    ‘Hamilton’ at Victoria Palace Theatre

    SPECIAL AWARD

    David Lan

