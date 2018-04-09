‘Hamilton’ was the big winner at Sunday (8 April) night’s Olivier Awards, as the hip-hop musical took home seven gongs. The production, which opened in the West End in December 2017, triumphed in categories including the Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Members of the 'Hamilton' cast also performed on the night

Composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire were also awarded the Outstanding Achievement in Music accolade. Sadly, ‘Hamilton’ missed out on breaking the record for the most Olivier Award wins for one production, and that title remains safely in the hands of ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ and ‘Hairspray’, who previously won 11 each.

PA Wire/PA Images The cast hit the red carpet