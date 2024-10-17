'We're Completely Devastated': One Direction Release Joint Statement Following Death Of Liam Payne

The BRIT Awards 2014 JMEnternational via Getty Images

The former members of One Direction – Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Mailk – have issued a joint statement following the death of their bandmate Liam Payne.

The 31-year-old passed away on Wednesday October 16 following a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Tributes have poured in from fellow X Factor contestants, celebrities and fans across the globe following the news.

Now, One Direction themselves have addressed the tragic loss.

In a joint statement, they said: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

“We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. - Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

The band met in 2010 after auditioning separately for The X Factor, before being brought together as a band by Simon Cowell. The band went on an indefinite break in 2015, with Liam pursuing a solo career.

Louis Tomlinson has since penned his own personal tribute to his bandmate on Instagram, writing: “His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.