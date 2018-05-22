Concerns about the cost of living are having a negative impact on the nation’s happiness and wellbeing, with financial stress particularly affecting parents. One in four parents who took part in the survey of 8,000 people said they are feeling ‘intensely worried’ about money or debt, compared to one in five who answered the same questionnaire six months ago. Meanwhile the nation as a whole is feeling more concerned about money, with 17% identifying as ‘intensely worried’, compared to 19% six months ago. According to the statistics, from the Sainsbury’s Living Well Index, created with researchers at Oxford Economics and the National Centre for Social Research, millennials are twice as likely as baby boomers to worry intensely about money, amid growing financial insecurity for younger generations. However, there is hope: the results indicate coming together with loved ones can help boost mood, whether that’s for a meal or simply socialising.

skynesher via Getty Images A quarter of parents are 'intensely worried' about money.

To determine the nation’s current level of wellbeing and influencing factors, researchers asked survey questions relating to 18 topics, grouped into six major themes: community connections, finances, relationships, health, lifestyle and environment. Out of a score of a possible 100, the nation’s average wellbeing was logged at 60.7, down 0.5 points in the last six months. The research doesn’t go into detail about where the extra financial stress is coming from and the index points out the average household income remains broadly unchanged since the first research wave. However, a recent study by credit report service Noddle found concerns start as early as maternity and paternity leave, with one in four (25%) racking up debts of over £2,700 during this time. Krishma Patel, 32, from Ealing, London, previously told HuffPost UK she knew she would struggle financially as soon as she fell pregnant. “It was an unplanned pregnancy, we had just bought our first house and we have a child in full-time nursery,” she said. “Maternity leave was very stressful, worrying about making ends meet is an added concern. We had to watch outgoings, purchase secondhand baby items and sell maternity/newborn gear privately to raise funds.”

Krishma Patel Krishma Patel.