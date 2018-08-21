Women Requesting C-sections 'Anxious And Distressed' As One In Six NHS Trusts Not Offering Birth Option

But charity Birthrights, which specialises in maternal human rights, found pregnant women in some regions of the UK were not being given the option. The results of a nationwide Freedom of Information Act request showed one in six NHS trusts have policies or processes that explicitly do not support maternal request caesarean, while almost half (47%) have policies or processes which are problematic or inconsistent.

Official guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) states that women requesting a caesarean section should be offered one if, after discussion and an offer of support, a vaginal birth is still not an acceptable option.

Women who request a caesarean are being subjected to a “lengthy, difficult or inconsistent” process which is “adding anxiety and distress to women at a vulnerable time”, a human rights charity has warned.

Maya, whose son was born in October 2017, said she “felt like a child being told off for doing something wrong” when she requested a caesarean.

“When I asked [the consultant] if we could discuss mode of delivery he stopped me mid-sentence and said my best option is vaginal birth,” she recalled. “I said to him that I would like to explore other options such as elective caesarean. [The doctor] told me that they do not follow NICE guidelines and that I will never get elective cesarean at the John Radcliffe hospital for non-medical reasons. The word ‘never’ was stressed to me.”

In response to Maya’s claims, Veronica Miller, clinical director of Women’s Services at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, told HuffPost UK its practice in providing caesarean sections that are not medically necessary is in line with NICE guidelines.

“Some women have real anxieties about labour or have had a previous poor birth experience. We have a Perinatal Mental Health Team who see and assess women in this situation,” she added. “In these circumstances, a planned caesarean section may well be the best outcome. All requests are considered on an individual basis and a plan for the woman’s care put in place. Our practice in this area supports the NICE guidance relating to requests for elective caesarean sections.”

Miller says the trust’s obstetricians support performing caesarean sections for clinical indications, including mental health issues. “However, NICE guidance recognises that obstetricians are not required to perform a caesarean section when there is no clinical indication to do so and cannot be made to do so,” she added. If no clinical indication for caesareans is found, she explained, the woman would then be referred to an obstetrician at a neighbouring trust who might support her request.