More than 800 Black actors came together to sign an open letter decrying the “ugly abuse” directed at Francesca Amewudah-Rivers after it was announced she’d lead a West End production of Romeo & Juliet opposite Tom Holland.

Spearheaded by Enola Holmes actor Susan Wokoma and Crowning Glory playwright Somalia Nonyé Seaton, the letter was published by The Guardian on Wednesday and saw endorsements from stars such as Lashana Lynch, Freema Agyeman and Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

The Jamie Lloyd Company announced Amewudah-Rivers’ role at the end of March, and the actor soon became the target of racist comments on her own Instagram post about the news.

Wednesday’s response letter called Amewudah-Rivers, who is in her mid-20s, a “huge rising talent” and noted how “many of us took to social media to shower our baby sis with love and congratulations — a huge deal for someone so young in their career”.

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers attends an a party for "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play" in London on June 14, 2023. Over 800 actors came together to condemn abuse she's been facing since her casting in "Romeo & Juliet" was announced. Dave Benett via Getty Images

“But then what followed was a too familiar horror that many of us visible Black dark skinned performers have experienced,” it continued. “The racist and misogynistic abuse directed at such a sweet soul has been too much to bear.”

“For a casting announcement of a play to ignite such twisted ugly abuse is truly embarrassing for those so empty and barren in their own lives that they must meddle in hateful abuse.”

The message went on to thank theatre group Jamie Lloyd Company for last week condemning the “barrage of deplorable racial abuse” the casting announcement caused.

Amewudah-Rivers studied music at Oxford and her theatre credits include productions of Macbeth, Antigone, Othello and Animal Farm. In 2021, she was a recipient of the Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund. On the small screen, she starred in the UK television series Bad Education.

The letter went on to address Amewudah-Rivers, telling the actor to “allow yourself space to play and find joy in this role that your hard work and commitment has brought forth. We are so excited to watch you shine.”

Finishing with a message to the “the keyboard warriors who feel discomfort in Our visibility,” it said: “Cry on the internet all you want, but We are here to stay.”

