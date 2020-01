NEWS & POLITICS

Opposition Party Candidate Wins Istanbul Mayoral Election

Opposition party candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won Sunday's mayoral election in Istanbul, beating ruling party candidate Binali Yildirim by almost 800,000 votes. Imamoglu and the secular Republican People's Party (CHP) had already won the mayoral election in March, but the results had been annulled after the ruling AK Party cited irregularities. The win in Turkey's commercial hub is considered a blow to President Tayyip Erdogan's rule and may trigger early national elections.