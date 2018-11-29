NEWS Oprah Pays Tribute To Nelson Mandela America talk show host and superstar Oprah Winfrey was in South Africa to pay tribute to Nelson Mandela when she gave a speech University of Johannesburg. He died on December 5, 2013 and would have been 100 this year. More Videos Theresa May Faces Tough Questioning On Brexit Labour MP Announces He Is HIV Positive In The Hous... Huge Waves Hit As Storm Diana Rolls Into The UK Mayor Of London Steps Up Efforts To Tackle WWII Veteran And Social Activist Harry Leslie Smit...