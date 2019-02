ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars 2019 | What You Need To Know

The Oscars 2019 are almost upon us… without a host. “The Favourite” and “‘Roma” lead the nominations with ten each, followed by “A Star Is Born” with eight. Also nominated for Best Picture is “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “A Star Is Born,” “Vice,” and “Green Book.” Performances on the night will include Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga singing “Shallow” and a special return by Queen, joined by Adam Lambert.