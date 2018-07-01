‘Outnumbered’ Actor Hugh Dennis Confirms Relationship With On-Screen Wife Claire Skinner

Rumours that the actors were dating began circulating on Saturday and speaking outside his London home, Hugh addressed the claims.

Hugh Dennis has revealed he is in a relationship with ‘Outnumbered’ co-star Claire Skinner , confirming tabloid reports that claimed the pair were more than friends.

He told the Mail On Sunday: “I am very, very happy, we are so very happy… It’s nice and yes, it’s so lovely.”

The paper adds that the couple have been together since last year, living in a penthouse flat Hugh purchased after his 2015 split from second wife, Kate Abbot-Anderson.

The comedian has two children, aged 21 and 19, from his marriage to Kate.

Claire split from her husband, Charles Palmer, two-and-a-half years ago but kept the split under wraps by reportedly continuing to refer to him as “my husband”.

Claire and Charles also have two children together, aged 19 and 16. It’s believed their families already knew about the relationship.