“Nobody knows a woman’s body better than she knows it herself, and if there is something wrong, you have to fight,” says Claire Thompson. The 38-year-old from Conwy, Wales began experiencing bleeding and bloating in February 2013, soon after the birth of her daughter. She could no longer control her body temperature and changes in mood were impacting her day-to-day life. But the doctors she saw repeatedly diagnosed her with post-natal depression and said her body was simply “changing” after becoming a mother. It took until 2017 for Claire to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer. By this point her symptoms were debilitating. Her bleeding could no longer be managed with sanitary towels so she would wear two incontinence pads at once to work, changing them hourly. She would sit on a plastic bag in case any blood leaked through to her chair and took three changes of clothes to the office each day. “No matter how many times I went back they kept saying ‘you’ve just had a baby, your body has changed.’” she tells HuffPost UK. “The amount of times I got told it was ‘women’s problems’ or that I was ‘depressed’ was ridiculous.”

Claire Thompson Claire Thompson

Eleven women die each day in the UK from ovarian cancer, making it more deadly than all the other gynaecological cancers (including cervical, womb, vaginal and vulval) combined. Although the disease is most common in women over the age of 50, women much younger are also being diagnosed – that is, when their symptoms are picked up rather than dismissed as less serious. HuffPost UK spoke to three women in their thirties who’ve had ovarian cancer –Claire Thompson, Ali Coates and Lauren Ridgard – to coincide with the launch of Target Ovarian Cancer’s TAKE OVAR campaign, which is calling for more awareness and investment in ovarian cancer research. Each of the women tell us they’d struggled to get GPs to take their problems seriously. Claire and Ali were dismissed as having “women’s problems”, while both Ali and Lauren were told they were “too young” to have the disease. After more than two years of GP and A&E visits about her increasingly heavy bleeding, Claire was eventually referred for tests in July 2015, but had to wait until October of that year for the appointment. At the hospital, doctors witnessed the bleeding first-hand and immediately referred her for scans. “[The bleeding] was like I was weeing constantly by then, it just never, ever stopped,” she recalls. “My skin had gone a weird green-grey colour.” Scans revealed one big mass and several smaller ones around her ovaries, which doctors removed and tested. Only then was Claire was given the devastating news that she had ovarian cancer, and would require a full hysterectomy, plus chemotherapy treatment. “All I could think was: ‘Am I going to die? How do I prepare for my daughter?’” she says. “You hear the word ‘cancer’ and no matter how many steps forward we’ve made with science, you still fear it in terms of death.” Like Claire, Ali Coates, 38, from Gloucestershire, had also been back and forth to her GP before she was finally referred to a specialist and diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2016. She’d always suffered with bad period pains, but when she developed a severe pain in her side she knew it was something else. “I went to to my GP and they said they thought it was either IBS or indigestion, but I kept saying that it was really painful,” she tells HuffPost UK. “One doctor, who was a locum, said: ‘This is just something that happens to women as they get older.’”

Ali Cotes Ali Cotes

Her symptoms increased to the point where she sometimes found it difficult to move or stand up, and was forced to take time off from work. Still, Ali was told she was too young for it to be ovarian cancer. Eventually, her husband accompanied her to the doctor’s and refused to leave until they had a referral. Ali’s consultant initially diagnosed her with endometriosis and recommended she have a hysterectomy. It was only during this operation, when a mass of tissue was taken for further tests, that doctors realised it was ovarian cancer. Hearing the news while waking up on a lot of pain medication was “surreal”. Ali was informed she’d had a cancerous mass removed the size of a “small melon” and would require six sessions of chemotherapy. “If it had been caught even three or four months later, my whole outlook would have been very different.” Lauren Ridgard, 32, from Manchester, also feels lucky to be in remission after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017. “I knew for a while that something wasn’t quite right. I had symptoms of bloating, abdominal pain and heavy bleeding. My GP was very good and immediately sent me for an ultrasound,” she explains.

Lauren Ridgard Lauren Ridgard