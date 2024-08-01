More Than 100 Arrested After Far-Right Protest Over Southport Attack Outside Downing Street

Protestors remonstrate with Police during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration on Whitehall, outside the entrance to 10 Downing Street in central London on July 31, 2024 BENJAMIN CREMEL via AFP via Getty Images

More than a hundred far-right protesters were arrested on Wednesday night after clashing with police outside Downing Street.

Flares were thrown at the gates protecting the prime minister’s main residence and at a statue of Winston Churchill.

Some police officers were left with minor injuries after bottles were used as missiles.

Demonstrators reportedly shouted “we want our country back”, “save our kids” and “stop the boats”, as well as slogans supporting English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson.

The Met Police wrote on X that “officers acted to ensure the disorder was contained”, adding: “Over 100 people have been arrested for offences including violent disorder, assault on an emergency worker, and breach of protest conditions. Some officers suffered minor injuries.”

The demonstrators claimed to be responding to the knife attack at a Southport dance class for children.

The assault led to the death of three girls and put eight others in critical condition.

The Downing Street protest also comes after a riot began in the Merseyside town over the stabbings, with far-right protesters repeating baseless social media allegations that the attacker had connections to Islam.

A local mosque was attacked and the protesters – believed to have connections to EDL – threw bricks at the police.

Almost 40 officers had to be medically treated after bricks were thrown at them.

The town was then put under a Section 60 order, granting police greater stop and search powers.

Meanwhile, a police car was also set on fire in Hartlepool, and officers were hit with missiles, glass bottles and eggs in yet more violence suspected to be linked to outrage sparked by the Southport attack – and possibly the EDL.

Eight arrest were made, The Hartlepool MP is set to met with the police.

As pressure mounts of Keir Starmer to defuse the growing situation, the PM has called police chiefs to No.10 to address the violence.

After the Southport riot, Starmer said those behind the riots should face the “full force of the law”.

He is expected to press officers not to hesitate to use their powers to clamp down on the protests.

A 17-year-old boy was charged last night with 10 counts of attempted murder in relation to the Southport stabbings.

