Ozzy Osbourne Apologises To Britney Spears For Roasting Her Dancing Skills

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ozzy Osbourne tried to walk back the hellraising insults he made about Britney Spears’ dancing skills, but not before throwing just a tad more fuel on the fire.

During a new episode of “The Osbournes” podcast, the rock star, 75, dished out an apology to the pop star, 42, for slamming her dance videos on social media earlier this month.

Advertisement

“Britney, I really owe you an apology, I’m so sorry for making that comment,” the Black Sabbath alum said during the July 30 episode. “However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same fucking dance every day. Change a few movements.”

Osbourne’s atonement came after he went viral for saying he was tired of seeing “poor old Britney Spears dancing on YouTube every fucking day,” on the podcast’s July 16 episode.

“You know, it’s sad. Very, very sad,” he added at the time.

Last year, Spears posted an Instagram video of herself dancing with knives, worrying fans. The “Womanizer” singer, who was released from a severely restrictive 13-year long conservatorship in 2021, brushed off their concerns, telling her followers to “lighten up” and claiming the knives were fake.

The pop star clapped back in a since-deleted message on Instagram, writing she wanted to “tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly fuck off!!!” Entertainment Weekly reported on July 18.

Advertisement

At first, Osborne’s family sided with him. During the July 16 podcast, his daughter Kelly said she felt “so sorry” for Spears, and his wife Sharon called Spears “a poor little thing.”

During this week’s episode, though, Kelly stepped in to defend Spears against her father’s pointed advice.

“Britney, never stop dancing. I love your dancing. It makes you happy, and I am sorry if any of us offended you,” Kelly Osborne said.

Sharon agreed, noting, “I like Britney a lot.”

But Ozzy doubled down, continuing, “I love Britney Spears, but it’s the same dance every day. I really do apologise. I love you, and I think you’re beautiful.”

“But mix it up,” son Jack Osbourne chimed in.

The former reality star recapped his apology to the “Toxic” singer in a clip of the podcast episode shared on Instagram.

Advertisement