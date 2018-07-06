My Birmingham: Ozzy Osbourne Gets Nostalgic About His Brummie Roots

As famous Brummies go, they don’t get much more famous than Ozzy Osbourne.

The Prince Of Darkness has been in the business for nearly 50 years now, and while he has lived the life of a rock star, touring the globe with Black Sabbath and being part of reality TV’s most infamous family, he has never forgotten where he came from.

A proud Birmingham native, the 69-year-old has fond memories of growing up in Aston in the north east of the city, as one of six children to his factory-worker mother and tool maker father.

Here, Ozzy reveals how Birmingham shaped him and helped him achieve success as part of one of the world’s biggest heavy metal bands, and explains why his hometown was the perfect place to play his last-ever gig with Sabbath last year.

The person who owns my childhood house rents my room out for £400 a night...

“My address was 14 Lodge Road, Aston, Birmingham, which was a little place - it’s still there!

“I’ve been back to that house a few times over the years and I can’t believe there were eight of us living in a two-and-a-half bedroom house. It is tiny! I have wardrobes bigger in my house.”

I went back 20 years ago, it was exactly the same - even the tiles...

“When I was a kid, my dad saved his pennies up for a bathroom, and it was done very dodgy. The damp course was really bad. He got these yellow and white tiles and they kept falling off, but it was his life’s ambition to get this damp thing under control. So when I went back to the house, it was exactly the same, but when I went into the bathroom, the tiles were still up! I thought, ‘you old bastard’.

“He was working on these bloody tiles forever and would get so pissed off with it, but he won in the end! He finally did it!”

I used to love going to derelict houses and building dens...

“We did all kinds of things like get an old oil drum and a bit of tarpaulin and you’ve got a den.”

“It was post-war (I was born in 1948), so there was lots of air-raid shelters, lots of redevelopment, but kids used to play in bombed buildings. It is completely different now.”

We had nothing at all...

“We never had a car, we never went on holiday. Money was scarce but we got on the best we could.”

I could have been a burglar...

“People ask if I have any regrets and would I change anything, and of course we all have regrets, but I wouldn’t change anything because I believe in fate. I could have gone any which way - I could have been a burglar.

“I tried my hand at all sorts of things, but I knew that it was music that was going to change my life.

“Someone asked me what the best gift I’ve ever had was, and I thought about things Sharon has bought me, but then it dawned on me - my father went into debt to buy me a PA system. If he hadn’t have done that, I wouldn’t be sitting talking to you now.”