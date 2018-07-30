NEWS Palestinian Teen Released From Prison Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi has been released from prison following an 8 month sentence. Arrested after a video of her attacking IDF soldiers’ went viral, she has become an icon for Palestinian resistance. More Videos Women Complete Tour De France For Equality HuffPost Listens | What Do You Think Of Trump’s UK HuffPost Listens | How Do You Spend Your Downtime? HuffPost Listens | Have You Changed Your Mind On HuffPost Listens | Is Birmingham’s Crime Getting B...