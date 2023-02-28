Pam and Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey BBC

As Gavin & Stacey fans wait longingly for any update on possible new episodes, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb are serving up the next best thing.

The Pam and Mick Shipman actors are staging their own mini reunion on a new show, documenting the two locations used in the beloved BBC sitcom.

In Alison & Larry: Billericay To Barry, the pair will take a trip down memory lane as they roadtrip from Essex down to Barry in Wales.

Along the way, they will stop off at locations that have a special meaning to them both, and take part in activities to unleash their inner Pam and Mick.

What’s more, fans have been promised there might also be some surprise appearances from other faces from Gavin & Stacey.

Alison said: “I can’t wait to take this trip down memory lane to explore Pam and Mick’s neck of the woods, as well as so many other locations precious to me. And who better to do it with than Larry! I’m so excited to be reunited.”

The cast of the 2019 Gavin & Stacey Christmas special Tom Jackson via Press Association Images

Larry added: “I am really looking forward to reminiscing with Alison whilst taking the trip from Billericay to Barry, it was such a huge part in the plot of Gavin and Stacey. This journey holds a special place in my heart and I hope the fans are pleased with it.”

Alison and Larry starred as the parents of titular character Gavin Shipman in all three series of Gavin & Stacey from 2007 to 2010.

The pair also reunited with their fellow co-stars for a one-off Christmas special in 2019, which attracted more than 18 million viewers.

Both actors have spoken of their hope for further episodes of the show, but so far writers and creators James Corden and Ruth Jones – who play the show’s Smithy and Nessa – have insisted there are no current plans for more.

