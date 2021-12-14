HuffPost UK/Pantone/Junique HuffPost

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

‘Very Peri’ has been unveiled as Pantone’s colour of the year for 2022 – a calming blue hue with undertones of purple and red. The shade is a little brighter than 2021′s choice of ‘Ultimate Grey’.

Advertisement

Pantone claims the new colour has been chosen for the “transformative times” we’re living in, and that the shade “helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives.”

Pantone

“PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through,” it adds. “As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways. Digital design helps us to stretch the limits of reality, opening the door to a dynamic virtual world where we can explore and create new colour possibilities.”

Advertisement