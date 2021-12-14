Life

Pantone's Colour Of The Year Is Very Peri - Here's How To Style It

The combination of gentle blue and purple is expected to be big in 2022.

‘Very Peri’ has been unveiled as Pantone’s colour of the year for 2022 – a calming blue hue with undertones of purple and red. The shade is a little brighter than 2021′s choice of ‘Ultimate Grey’.

Pantone claims the new colour has been chosen for the “transformative times” we’re living in, and that the shade “helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives.”

Pantone

“PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through,” it adds. “As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing, and our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways. Digital design helps us to stretch the limits of reality, opening the door to a dynamic virtual world where we can explore and create new colour possibilities.”

Wondering how you can incorporate this unique shade into your home and lifestyle? We’ve got you covered with a few ‘Very Peri’ inspired pieces of decor and personal items:

1
Handful Of Love Very Peri Framed Poster
Junique
Brighten up interiors with this contemporary poster designed by Pure and sold by Unique.

Buy it for £14.95.
2
Purple Bluebell Haze Mug, Fine Bone China
Not On The High Street
The beautiful mug from The Village Green has an illustration of a bluebell wood, complete with slender tree trunks and fresh green leaves.

Buy it for £17 from Not On The High Street.
3
Maybelline Color Show Nail Polish Violet Vogue
Amazon
You can wear the colour of the year with this Maybelline nail varnish in Violet Vogue.

Buy it for £3.99 from Amazon.
4
Vibrant Neon Floral Interior Design Pillow
Vibrant Neon Floral Interior Design Throw Pillow
For just a small pop of Very Peri, this floral pillow gets our vote.

Buy it for £50 from Not On The High Street.
5
Bloomsbury Market Clarkfield Blonder Handwoven Cotton Violet Rug
Wayfair
This handwoven cotton rug is a beautiful shade of purple and could be the ideal way to add a little Very Peri into your home this winter.

Get it from Wayfair for £189.99
6
Very Peri Small Hard Periwinkle Journal
Amazon
Love journalling? Look no further for your latest diary and planner.

Buy it for £19.65.
7
SAFAVIEH California Premium Shag Collection
Amazon
How gorgeous is this super soft, shag-style rug? Plus, it's oh so purple-hued.

Get it for £336.04 from Amazon
8
Haan Hand Sanitizer - Gentle Paloma
Amazon
Fancy a more glam hand sanitiser this season? Haan's Gentle Paloma – with ripe plum and cherry blossom scent – is an uncanny match for the fashionable shade.

Buy it for £5.95.
9
Luxbon Purple LOVE Cushion Covers Set of 2
Amazon
Keen to add a pop of colour to your living room or bedroom? These 'love' cushion covers are ideal.

Get it for £8.99 from Amazon
10
Volcanics Corduroy Cushion Covers Pack of 2
Amazon
For adding a little extra style to your living room, these twin cushion covers could be the perfect addition – particularly as they're a lovely shade of periwinkle.

Get it for £7.99 from Amazon
11
MOHAP Duvet Cover Set
Amazon
Keen to add the colour of the year to your bedroom? Start with this Very Peri-inspired duvet set.

Get it for £15.99 from Amazon
12
Fetcoi 6PCS Artificial Flower Wall
Amazon
Always dreamed of having your own flower wall in your home? How about creating a Pantone 'Very Peri' inspired one?

Get it for £88 from Amazon
13
Badidi Purple Pillar Candles
Amazon
These bright, bold pillar candles offer the perfect nod to the colour of the year.

Get it from Amazon for £22.95
14
BEYTY Periwinkle Blue Solid Anti pilling Flannel Fleece Throw
Amazon
Add this super soft flannel fleece throw to your sofa for a splash of 'Very Peri' colour.

Get it for £27.99 from Amazon
15
Breakwater Bay Havelock 4 Piece Dessert Plate Set
Wayfair
These plates are oh so elegant. The pattern, the style, and the design are all wonderfully on trend, as is the colour.

Get it for £32.30 from Wayfair - was £42.15.
16
SAJANDAS Green and Purple Gradient Color Artificial Succulent Plants in Blue Ceramic Pots
Amazon
How cute are these lilac-hued succulent planters? These offer the perfect way to add a touch of 'Very Peri' into your home without an onslaught of colour.

Get it for £22.99 from Amazon
