I Just Learned What Paprika Is Really Made From, And I Need To Lie Down

Sometimes, learning more about your favourite foods makes you feel good.

For instance, I was pretty happy to discover that a pumpkin spice mix is really easy to make at home, and that the secret to Biscoff’s distinctive taste is more than likely just... sugar.

Other times, though (like when I learned that cola is flavoured with a kola nut), the news changes my perspective forever.

Such is the case with paprika, which I always thought was some variety of dried... chilli? With tomato powder, maybe?

Nope ― it’s usually a sweet, moist veg we all eat on the reg.

Go on then ― what is it?

A lot of the time, paprika is made from plain, spag-bol-staple bell peppers.

Granted, it’s a particular species of bell pepper (Capsicum annuum) ― but the ruby-red variety wouldn’t be out of place on your crudité plate.

BBC Good Food writes that the Hungarian spice’s “main purpose is to add flavour and colour, more than heat”.

That makes sense, seeing as it’s simply a red pepper dried and ground into powder.

BuzzFeed’s cooking vertical Tasty shared a YouTube Short on how to make the spice at home, revealing that whacking a bell pepper in the oven or air fryer for hours and then whizzing its dried remains in a blender creates perfect paprika.

Herb and spice research company McCormick’s Science Institute (MSI) has also shared that paprika can have a sugar content of up to 6%, though “the spice can range in flavour from mild and sweet to very hot”.

That’s because while lots of paprika is made from bell peppers, it can be made from other, hotter sweet red peppers too.

How come it can be so pungent?

While it’s easy to see how eye-watering raw chilli can become the piquant spice we love, it can be harder to connect the dots between cooling, fruity bell pepper and smoky paprika.

But the preparation has a bigger effect than you’d think, MSI says.

“Some Spanish paprikas are dried by smoking and thus have a smoky flavour,” they write, while certain Hungarian peppers are specially-selected for extra heat.