A GCSE English language exam paper is being criticised for asking students to write about whether it’s better to go on an expensive foreign holiday or a cheap one in the UK.
Authors and parents are among those who have complained that it’s an unfair question to ask of children who come from low-income families and may not have had the chance to travel abroad – or at all.
Children’s writer Frank Cottrell-Boyce who has been speaking to school kids while on a book tour, led the conversation on Twitter.
In a wider thread about the impact of the pandemic on children, the author said the question from exam board AQA wasn’t okay as it “seriously disadvantages candidates from low income families who may well have NEVER been on holiday.”
Although some didn’t see a problem with the question, with one woman calling it an “open invitation to challenge the subject matter”, many others – including parents, were quick to pick holes in the task.
Meanwhile for some other people, the question brought up memories of their own embarrassment at not being able to travel abroad when they were younger.
Mum Yvette*, whose son took the English exam on Friday and encountered the question, said she was shocked by its inclusion in the paper.
Yvette, a teacher from Wirksworth, 47, said pupils who had no lived experience of holidays would miss out when answering the question.
“I feel it’s grossly unfair, because those children who have had family holidays abroad will have a far easier time answering this question,” she told HuffPost UK.
“They will know, for example, that if you go abroad you get to experience another culture, that the food is great/weird, and they will know little details about the differences between the UK and elsewhere.”
She added: “Children who have never been abroad will have fewer reasons to use in their answer. But more importantly, it penalises the kids who’ve never had a family holiday at all – and there are a few of those at my school.
“It’s not easy to make an argument in a question like that when you have no experience at all of the two options.”
HuffPost UK has contacted AQA about the question and will update the article if the exam board responds.
As well as worrying for children on low-incomes, Cottrell-Boyce questioned the wisdom of asking a question about travel when most families have barely left the country during the pandemic.
Ironically, his Twitter thread has since gone viral around the world and there have been plenty of suggestions for questions that would make sense.
As the Language Book Centre in Sydney, Australia tweeted: “Making up a dream holiday would be far kinder and gives more room for creativity and extended vocabulary.”
* Name changed for anonymity