Gareth Fuller via PA Wire/PA Images

A GCSE English language exam paper is being criticised for asking students to write about whether it’s better to go on an expensive foreign holiday or a cheap one in the UK.

Authors and parents are among those who have complained that it’s an unfair question to ask of children who come from low-income families and may not have had the chance to travel abroad – or at all.

Advertisement

Children’s writer Frank Cottrell-Boyce who has been speaking to school kids while on a book tour, led the conversation on Twitter.

In a wider thread about the impact of the pandemic on children, the author said the question from exam board AQA wasn’t okay as it “seriously disadvantages candidates from low income families who may well have NEVER been on holiday.”

Advertisement

GCSE paper asks students to write about whether expensive foreign holidays or cheap UK holidays are better. Seriously disadvantages candidates from low income families who may well have NEVER been on holiday. Really not ok. — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) June 11, 2022

Although some didn’t see a problem with the question, with one woman calling it an “open invitation to challenge the subject matter”, many others – including parents, were quick to pick holes in the task.

Better for what? The environment? Our health? The economy? Attitudes towards others? Did the question define ‘better’? — Harriet Griffey💙 (@HarrietGriffey) June 11, 2022

When was this question set? Have they actually looked at the disparity between the two recently because, if anything it's gone the other way. — politics as usuAL. (@alexishollywood) June 11, 2022

My daughter did this paper. Her headline for it was something like 'Are holidays a classist and capitalist creation?' — 💙 Anna Mainwaring 💙 (@Anna_Mainwaring) June 11, 2022

My daughter *hated* this question - whilst not disadvantaged she has very little experience of a tyoical 'foreign holiday' due to other factors at play in our life. With Eng. Lang. being her weakest subject with the most at stake for results she is understandably nervous. — Mrs P 🥂 (@mrs_p_ta) June 11, 2022

Meanwhile for some other people, the question brought up memories of their own embarrassment at not being able to travel abroad when they were younger.

Advertisement

I still cringe when I remember my age 12 Where I Went in The Summer Holidays essay being torn apart as lies by a Geography teacher.

Which it was.

As I had been nowhere.

50 years ago.

There is a rich/poor divide in this country that is invisible to 50% . — Hilary McKay (@hilary_mckay) June 11, 2022

I still remember being asked by my RE teacher (about 40 years ago) where we we went for our Summer Holidays, I replied 'Ellesmere Port' [from Liverpool!], she said so you stayed at your Aunties then. I was so embarrassed, I meant Portsmouth anyway and I did stay at my Aunties! — Tracy Beadles (@TRACYBEADLES) June 11, 2022

Mum Yvette*, whose son took the English exam on Friday and encountered the question, said she was shocked by its inclusion in the paper.

Yvette, a teacher from Wirksworth, 47, said pupils who had no lived experience of holidays would miss out when answering the question.

“I feel it’s grossly unfair, because those children who have had family holidays abroad will have a far easier time answering this question,” she told HuffPost UK.

“They will know, for example, that if you go abroad you get to experience another culture, that the food is great/weird, and they will know little details about the differences between the UK and elsewhere.”

Advertisement

She added: “Children who have never been abroad will have fewer reasons to use in their answer. But more importantly, it penalises the kids who’ve never had a family holiday at all – and there are a few of those at my school.

“It’s not easy to make an argument in a question like that when you have no experience at all of the two options.”

HuffPost UK has contacted AQA about the question and will update the article if the exam board responds.

As well as worrying for children on low-incomes, Cottrell-Boyce questioned the wisdom of asking a question about travel when most families have barely left the country during the pandemic.

For clarity - this thread is about our response to Childrens experience of the pandemic. Leaving class issues to one side asking them about holiday options at this point seems somewhat (add your own adjective) — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) June 11, 2022

Ironically, his Twitter thread has since gone viral around the world and there have been plenty of suggestions for questions that would make sense.

As the Language Book Centre in Sydney, Australia tweeted: “Making up a dream holiday would be far kinder and gives more room for creativity and extended vocabulary.”