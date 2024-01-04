Parents Share The WTF Gifts Loved Ones Gave Their Kids At Christmas

Svetlana Repnitskaya via Getty Images

If you’re childless or just haven’t had to buy for kids for a while, birthdays and Christmas can be a tricky one. What do kids even like these days? What if somebody else has got the gift you were planning on buying? What if they hate what you do get them?

It’s a minefield.

However, according to parents on Reddit, some relatives went perhaps a little too out of the box with their gifts at Christmas and we suddenly feel a bit more confident in our gifting.

The strange gifts given to kids last Christmas



This week, user ‘papadiaries’ posted on /r/parenting saying, “Now that the holiday chaos is over - what was your “what the fuck” gift this year?”

The user shared their own personal favourite wtf gift saying that their husband’s cousin got their son a “real microphone” which seems fairly reasonable until the user reveals that said son is nonverbal.

They added, “He likes the echo when he breathes into it, and also hitting his brother on the head, so for right now it’s in timeout. But by far the funniest gift received.”

The top comment by user ‘cakesie’ was, bafflingly, “Last year my dad got our three year old wallpaper. We didn’t own our home.”

I’m not sure that wallpaper is necessary for a three year old even if you do own your home, to be fair.

User ‘CoffeeMystery’ shared the, uh, well-intended gift given to their four year old son by their mother, which was a pair of ceramic angels.

Apparently the gift-giver “thought he’d like them for his room”. Let’s all pray for those angels, living in a four year old’s bedroom.

‘Flyingpinkjellyfish’ revealed that their relative doesn’t quite understand the concept of age-appropriate gifts saying: “A remote control monster truck listed for ages 6+ for my one year old and an actual popcorn machine for my three year old. Both kids are terrified of both, not to mention unable to use either themselves.”

Truly, yes, WTF.

Finally, user ‘PocketPillow’ said, “Who gets a 14 year old (Corona branded) beer cozies, honestly?”