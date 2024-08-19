People Are Just Realising Paris Hilton's Eyes Aren't Blue, And I Feel Gaslit

Paris Hilton in 2011 AP Associated Press

Not since realising that the tide doesn’t really go in and out, or finding out octopuses don’t really have tentacles, have I been as shook as I was yesterday.

Because that fateful Sunday was when I watched @Jacksonstrike’s TikTok, which began: “I just had my entire world rocked, because I learned that Paris Hilton’s eyes are not actually blue.”

That’s right ― the iconic Barbie-esque celeb, known for her blonde hair and piercing azure peepers, never actually had them (naturally, anyway).

Then why can I picture her with blue eyes so clearly?

She really, really committed to the bit.

As Jackson said in his video, “from 2005 to 2015, she was not seen in a single photograph without her signature blue contact lenses.”

Refinery29 certainly seems to agree with the end date, writing that in a 2016 picture of the star, they noticed “a suspicious change in Paris’s eye colour from blue to green, when she stopped wearing coloured contacts”.

You can also see Paris Hilton’s natural eye colour in the promo pic of her 2003-2004 series The Simple Life with Nicole Ritchie, prior to her later-aughts fame.

“Now that I’m looking at more photos of her when she was younger, I guess it’s kind of obvious,” Jackson (rightly) commented over Paris’ Photoshop-level 00s blue contacts.

Paris Hilton in 2011 via Associated Press

So wait ― what is Paris Hilton’s natural eye colour?

As the TikToker says, it’s “more of like a brown-hazel.”

“I think it looks gorgeous either way,” he added.

Personally, I agree with hazel more than brown ― they have a pretty strong greenish tint to them, IMO.

“She is so iconic” one commenter wrote underneath the video, with another app user saying, “She does what I’d do if I was that rich.”

California-based contact lens company PerfectLens says there are rumours her custom-made coloured contacts cost $400 a pop.

It’s a lot, considering her natural eyes are beautiful too ― but as Jackson said, “she is officially more committed to her aesthetic than anyone will ever be.”