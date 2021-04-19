Paris Hilton has revealed the fallout from the leak of her sex tape left her with PTSD.

In 2004, the reality star and heiress made global headlines when a sex tape featuring herself and ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon was released without her consent.

For a time, Paris became synonymous with the tape, and admitted in an interview with Vanity Fair that the experience took its toll on her mental health, which she still feels the effect of more than a decade later.

“It’s always there in the back of my mind,” she said. “When it happened, people were so mean about it to me.

“The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, to see things with my family was just heartbreaking.”