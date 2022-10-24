Paris Hilton Leads Tributes To Dragons' Den Entrepreneur Drew Cockton Following His Death, Aged 36

Paris Hilton has paid tribute to Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Drew Cockton following his death at the age of 36.

The businessman, who secured investment on the BBC show for his scented candle business last year, died at his home on Saturday.

American reality star Paris, who was a huge fan of his candles, remembered Drew as “so kind with a heart of gold” as she paid tribute on Instagram.

“Devastated to hear the news of my friend & #LittleHilton @mrowendrew. He was so kind with a heart of gold.

“My heart breaks for his loved ones & family. Sending them all my condolences & so much love. RIP sweet soul. Love you forever my friend.”

Drew’s mum Kate released a statement on Facebook saying her son had died “peacefully” at home – 17 months after appearing on Dragons’ Den.

It read: “We are truly, utterly heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Drew Peter George Cockton (my gorgeous boy) died peacefully at home yesterday.

“We are devastated beyond belief. Life is never, ever going to be the same again. Rest Peacefully darling boy.”

Drew’s cause of death has not been announced.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The Dragons’ Den team are very saddened to hear that Drew has passed away. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”

Drew founded his vegan fragrance brand, Owen Drew, in 2016 after quitting his job in financial services. The candles – costing up to £750 – are made from some of the world’s most expensive oils and perfumes.