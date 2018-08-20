Paris Jackson Responds To Criticism From LGBTQ Publication Over Singapore Harper's Bazaar Cover

Paris Jackson has responded to accusations of hypocrisy from an LGBTQ publication, after posing for a Harper’s Bazaar cover in Singapore.
Michael Jackson’s daughter, who is attracted to both men and women, faced some criticism from certain sections of the LGBTQ community over the cover, as the country has strict laws against homosexuality.
An opinion piece was published on Gay Star News titled “Paris Jackson’s Harper’s Bazaar Singapore cover is hypocritical”, in which she was criticised for saying she was “honoured and grateful” for appearing in the magazine in a post on Instagram.
Responding to a tweet sent by the website, Paris revealed she would delete her Instagram post after taking their comments on board.
She wrote: “I didn’t know, I am sorry. I was grateful for the opportunity, but I’ll delete the post now.
“I don’t want to be hypocritical or hurt anyone, and my support for my fellow LGBTQ+ community comes first before my love for fashion and gratitude for this opportunity. Again, I’m sorry.”
However, Paris also noted how the appearance of a member of the LGBTQ community on the front of a magazine in a country where homosexuality is illegal is actually bringing much-needed visibility.
She tweeted: “I would like to add though that someone that is openly [a part] of the community being on the cover in a country against the community, should be celebrated.
“Isn’t that a step forward? again, I am deeply sorry. I didn’t mean to be hypocritical or hurt anyone.”
She added: “Also that article is ridiculously mean.”
The young star also received a wave of support from the LGBTQ community over the cover:
Paris, who previously dated Cara Delevingne, last year pledged to be an advocate for the LGBTQ community.
She told The Mirror: “I will use my voice to speak for the voiceless, and fight for the rights that every one of us deserve.
“Every woman that walks this earth, every mother, every sister, every daughter and every lover. Every member of my fellow LGBTQ community, every immigrant, every animal and every plant.”