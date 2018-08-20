Paris Jackson Responds To Criticism From LGBTQ Publication Over Singapore Harper's Bazaar Cover

Paris Jackson has responded to accusations of hypocrisy from an LGBTQ publication, after posing for a Harper’s Bazaar cover in Singapore. Michael Jackson’s daughter, who is attracted to both men and women, faced some criticism from certain sections of the LGBTQ community over the cover, as the country has strict laws against homosexuality. An opinion piece was published on Gay Star News titled “Paris Jackson’s Harper’s Bazaar Singapore cover is hypocritical”, in which she was criticised for saying she was “honoured and grateful” for appearing in the magazine in a post on Instagram.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Paris Jackson

Responding to a tweet sent by the website, Paris revealed she would delete her Instagram post after taking their comments on board. She wrote: “I didn’t know, I am sorry. I was grateful for the opportunity, but I’ll delete the post now. “I don’t want to be hypocritical or hurt anyone, and my support for my fellow LGBTQ+ community comes first before my love for fashion and gratitude for this opportunity. Again, I’m sorry.”

However, Paris also noted how the appearance of a member of the LGBTQ community on the front of a magazine in a country where homosexuality is illegal is actually bringing much-needed visibility. She tweeted: “I would like to add though that someone that is openly [a part] of the community being on the cover in a country against the community, should be celebrated. “Isn’t that a step forward? again, I am deeply sorry. I didn’t mean to be hypocritical or hurt anyone.” She added: “Also that article is ridiculously mean.”

i didn’t know, i am sorry. i was grateful for the opportunity, but i’ll delete the post now. i don’t want to be hypocritical or hurt anyone, and my support for my fellow LGBTQ+ community comes first before my love for fashion and gratitude for this opportunity. again, i’m sorry. https://t.co/ntokVfCZZS — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 19, 2018

i would like to add though that someone that is openly apart of the community being on the cover in a country against the community, should be celebrated. isn’t that a step forward? again, i am deeply sorry. i didn’t mean to be hypocritical or hurt anyone. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 19, 2018

also that article is ridiculously mean. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 19, 2018

The young star also received a wave of support from the LGBTQ community over the cover:

Paris Jackson does not have anything to apologize for anything. It's a cover that in reality made history because of who she is. To write rude, mean statements just because you don't agree with something is hypocritical, and one of the biggest issues to day. — Toma Jenero (@tjpride) August 20, 2018

this website must of had a slow news day. don't stress about it. im gay and don't see anything wrong with you being on the cover of the magazine??? it's not as if you're agreeing with the countries law. — millie (@damnangelina) August 19, 2018

that's a reach. if paris can't be on the cover of any magazine in a homophobic country the options are extremely limited. Like said I think any closeted LGBTQ+ person would be happy to see paris on the cover — annieparisjackson (@annieparisMJ) August 19, 2018

People tearing her down over something she was most likely proud of. Hateful. She’s a kid, leave her alone! — terri (@TerriLCJay) August 20, 2018

You do know that you do not need to explain yourself to anyone. Those who have known you, followed you and resonate with you know you meant no harm. Just stay on your path, release that negativity and enjoy the flow. Love & Light 💖 — Nimue Rose (@NimueRose) August 20, 2018

I hope you know that most of us, you know, the sane people, just roll our eyes and move on. You're amazing and I love how you are standing up for yourself. You're right. You did NOTHING wrong 💜 — Colene Behag (@lilfaerie) August 20, 2018

Give the girl a break @gaystarnews. As a member of the lgbt, how about we respectfully remind, not reprimand? I don't believe for one second she had bad intentions. pic.twitter.com/H4aCQR6dpS — Clouds In My Coffee (@ok_isla) August 20, 2018

This article is unnecessarily scathing and quite honestly a joke. Paris is a *member* of the LGBT community and she has appeared on the *cover* of a mag in a country where equal marriage is illegal. This is a step forward. Stop looking for reasons to be offended 🙄 — Its Aimée, Mario. 🍄 (@videOHgames) August 19, 2018

I’m part of the LGBTQ community and I don’t understand the problem?? — ⋆sophie⋆ (@sophiepaige1212) August 19, 2018