NEWS

Parole Recommended For Charles Manson Follower

On 30 January 2019 a California panel recommended that former follower of Charles Manson, Leslie Van Houten, be paroled, after serving more than four decades in prison. The 69-year-old and and six other devotees stabbed to death Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary in 1969, a day after the infamous Tate murders.