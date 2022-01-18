The Masked Singer's Pat Cash Reveals The Backstage Mistake He Made That Nearly Gave Game Away

Pat Cash was unmasked in the latest episode of The Masked Singer ITV

Pat Cash has revealed how he nearly gave his identity away while backstage at The Masked Singer.

The tennis ace was unmasked as Bagpipes on the madcap ITV show last Saturday, after Davina McCall correctly guessed he was behind the mask.

However, the game was nearly up for Pat a lot sooner than that, as he admitted to making a mistake while behind the scenes.

There are strict rules in place backstage at The Masked Singer to prevent spoilers leaking, which means the contestants don’t even know who else is competing on the show.

Pat’s gaffe came as he was trying to sneak a peek at another celebrity arrive at the studios.

Speaking to Radio Times, he said: “I heard somebody talking, so I poked my head out there. All I could see was someone coming out of the car and they were completely covered up with gloves on and all that sort of stuff.

“And, I was thinking, ‘Oh hold on! I don’t really know who celebrities are and all that sort of stuff, but I might be able to get a clue’ and I sort of looked at this person’s partner and I thought, ‘Oh, hold on, are they the partner? Or are they the manager?’”

Pat said he was “getting so wound up just like everybody else trying to guess”, continuing: “So, I was really having a stare and then I realised, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got my head out the window, what am I doing?’

“So I put my head back in the window before I got in trouble myself.”

Tennis pro Pat performed as Bagpipes Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV via PA Media

The current series of The Masked Singer has already unmasked M People singer Heather Small, Loose Women panellist Gloria Hunniford and Pop Idol winner Will Young, as well as Pat.

There are now eight mystery celebrities left in the competition, with this weekend marking the first time all the contestants will appear on the same show.

There are many names currently floating around online as to who could be behind the masks, including Natalie Imbruglia, Chris Kamara and Westlife’s Markus Feehily.