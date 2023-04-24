American Horror Story Star Patti LuPone Blasts Kim Kardashian's Upcoming Stint In The Show

Patti LuPone and Kim Kardashian Rich Fury/VF22/Getty/Bravo

Showbiz veteran and always-outspoken Broadway diva Patti LuPone has made her feelings on Kim Kardashian’s upcoming stint in American Horror Story very clear.

During Sunday’s edition of Watch What Happens Live, Patti took part in a game called “Do They Give A Damn?” in which host Andy Cohen found out his guest – as the name suggests – gave a damn about a variety of topics.

Although subjects like Taylor Swift’s rumoured break-up and Barbra Streisand’s upcoming memoir failed to move the former Evita performer, she was decidedly more animated when Kim’s new TV venture came up in the conversation.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star would share top billing with American Horror Story regular Emma Roberts in the award-winning anthology show’s upcoming 12th run.

Asked whether she gives a damn that “Kim Kardashian is now acting, in season 12 of American Horror Story”, an impassioned Patti – who herself has appeared in two seasons of the show, as well as Hollywood, another of Ryan Murphy’s projects – said: “Yes! I! Do!”

“[She’s taking roles away from] actors,” Patti insisted.

Excuse me, excuse me, Kim… you know… what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs Worthington.”

Although best known for her reality TV appearances and modelling, Kim K has tried out acting once or twice in the past, including in the parody film Disaster Movie and the romantic drama Temptation: Confessions Of A Marriage Counselor.

These days, she’s been working in the world of prison reform, and is currently in the middle of studying for a four-year law course.

Meanwhile, although Patti is primarily known for her work in the world of theatre, she starred in the most recent season of American Horror Story, subtitled NYC, having last appeared in the show’s third season, Coven.

